Coins thrown into a park wishing well have gone missing after a metal grid was forcibly removed.

Police are appealing for information after a well in Muiravonside Country Park, in Whitecross, was vandalised before money was stolen from inside last weekend.

A CCTV camera was also vandalised during the incident, which is said to have taken place some time between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101.