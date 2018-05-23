Cocaine dealer is the fool on April 1

A drug dealer was searched by police on April Fool’s Day and found with £350 worth of cocaine in his car.

David Hurren (35) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to supplying the class A drug between January 14, 2017 and April 1, 2018.

The court heard officers, acting on intelligence received, stopped Hurren’s vehicle and not only found the cocaine, but also £575 in cash and mobile phones containing texts indicating Hurren was dealing drugs among his friends.

Hurren, 55 Kelvin Street, Grangemouth, was placed on an 18-month supervised community payback order with the condition he complete 280 hours unpaid work within 12 months.