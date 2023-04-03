Coatbridge curfew breacher fails to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court
An offender kept up his penchant for non-attendance by firstly failing to present himself to police officers and then following that up by failing to turn up at court.
David Dillon, 30, was a no show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his 7pm to 7am curfew on October 9, 2022.
Sheriff Alison Michie heard there was no good reason for Dillon, 19 Southfield Crescent, Coatbridge, not being at court and issued a warrant for his arrest.