Coatbridge curfew breacher fails to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court

An offender kept up his penchant for non-attendance by firstly failing to present himself to police officers and then following that up by failing to turn up at court.

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

David Dillon, 30, was a no show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his 7pm to 7am curfew on October 9, 2022.

Sheriff Alison Michie heard there was no good reason for Dillon, 19 Southfield Crescent, Coatbridge, not being at court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Dillon failed to make himself known to police who were making a curfew check
