Closing time kerfuffle: Offender gets nasty after trying to leave Falkirk pub with pint glass

A lout from Langlees turned nasty at closing time when he was told he could not leave a public house holding a pint glass.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iain Cowen, 33, took exception to the female door supervisor telling him what to do and let her know about it – telling her where she could “ram” her radio and reportedly spitting in her direction as well.

Cowen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk on March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “It was 1am and the complainer, a woman working as a door supervisor, was attempting to empty the premises, encouraging people to leave.

Cowen saw red after he was told he could not leave The Scotia Bar with a pint glass in his hand (Picture: Submitted)

"The accused attempted to leave the premises while still holding a pint glass. When he continued to try and leave she followed him outside and told him he couldn’t leave with a pint glass.

"He turned towards her and spat in her direction. This incident was caught on CCTV. The accused told her where he was going to ‘ram her radio’ and various other swear words.

"He then turned his anger towards police and started to shout and swear at them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was some dispute regarding the spitting mentioned in the narration – with Cowen, 2 Dunkeld Place, Falkirk, visibly reacting negatively when he heard it and indicating he did not spit at the woman.