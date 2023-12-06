Closing time kerfuffle: Offender gets nasty after trying to leave Falkirk pub with pint glass
Iain Cowen, 33, took exception to the female door supervisor telling him what to do and let her know about it – telling her where she could “ram” her radio and reportedly spitting in her direction as well.
Cowen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk on March 4.
Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “It was 1am and the complainer, a woman working as a door supervisor, was attempting to empty the premises, encouraging people to leave.
"The accused attempted to leave the premises while still holding a pint glass. When he continued to try and leave she followed him outside and told him he couldn’t leave with a pint glass.
"He turned towards her and spat in her direction. This incident was caught on CCTV. The accused told her where he was going to ‘ram her radio’ and various other swear words.
"He then turned his anger towards police and started to shout and swear at them.”
There was some dispute regarding the spitting mentioned in the narration – with Cowen, 2 Dunkeld Place, Falkirk, visibly reacting negatively when he heard it and indicating he did not spit at the woman.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki continued the case and deferred sentence until December 14 and noted there was a dispute regarding the crown’s narration.