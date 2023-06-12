Close encounter: Nasty neighbour threatens to slit residents' throats in Hallglen flats incident

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was outside the property, banging on the bins and saying ‘I hope you die’. The witness heard glass smashing at that time and the accused shouting and swearing in the common close.

"Other neighbours entered the common close and saw the accused in the property looking out of a letterbox. She began shouting and swearing at them saying ‘I will do what I want – I’m sick of the lot of youse in this close.

"She was then seen outside the common close and repeatedly demanded to be let back in, proceeding to kick the door in an attempt to gain access. Police were called.”

McNaughton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

McNaughton had gone back inside before officers arrived.

"She told them ‘Youse aren’t going to lift me’ and refused to let police into the common close,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She continued to refuse them access and started shouting and swearing at officers until someone else let them in.

"They then took her to the police vehicle. She appeared to be intoxicated – and had a cut to her hand. She saw neighbours standing in the common close and told them ‘If I could I would slit your throat’.

"She then banged her head against the cell of the vehicle."

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said McNaughton had struggled with her mental health and alcohol difficulties.

"She’s had difficulties with her neighbours,” he added. “She blames them for exacerbating her mental health difficulties and making her life very difficult. These things don’t happen out the blue – there had been an incident earlier in the day.”

He said there had been no further difficulties between McNaughton and her neighbours since the incident.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “These offences occurred while you were subject to a community payback order – it didn’t prevent you from offending and I note you have an extensive record, including a period in prison 10 years ago.”