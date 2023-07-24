Climate activists who scaled The Kelpies arrested by police as Helix Park reopens

Two members of group This Is Rigged scaled the iconic 100 feet tall landmark around 5am yesterday forcing Falkirk Council to close the park. The pair pinned a banner near the top of the head of one the horse sculptures, which read “No new oil” and “Fair transition now”.

The protesters who scaled the 100ft steel giant were eventually brought down by police around 12 hours after beginning their climb and arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Sunday, July 23, officers received a report of two protesters climbing The Kelpies structure in the Helix Park, Falkirk.

This Is Rigged Climate activists climb up Kelpies in latest protest over fossil fuels. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Officers attended and a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were safely removed. They have both been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”

The Helix Park later announced on Twitter that the park had reopened to the public.

A spokesperson said: “The Helix Park has now fully reopened for visitors following an earlier Police Scotland operation. We’re sorry for the disruption and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the climbers previously said: “In Scottish folklore, kelpies are water spirits which lure people to a watery grave. As the Scottish government continues to allow oil and gas licences to go ahead in Scotland, they’re leading us to the same fate.

The pair were eventually brought down and arrested. Pic: Michael Gillen