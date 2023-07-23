Climate activists climb up Kelpies in latest protest over fossil fuels as Helix Park closed to public

The Helix Park and Kelpies have now been closed to the public.

Two Activists from This Is Rigged scaled the 100ft steel equine sculptures in Falkirk’s Helix Park at 5am on Sunday.

They said they would “not be lured underwater” by the fossil fuel industry – the refers to Scottish folklore surrounding the kelpies who were believed to be creatures that charmed young children before drowning them.

The two protesters began climbing the Kelpies around 5am. Pic: Contributed

The protesters currently remain on the landmark, which was designed by Andy Scott, and have unfurled a banner reading This Is Rigged.

Falkirk Council has just released as statement announcing the park remains closed. A spokesperson said: “The Helix Park and Kelpies are currently closed. This is due to an ongoing Police Scotland operation involving two individuals who have scaled the structures. Public safety is always our first concern, and we will update our social media channels as soon the park is safe to re-open.”

It is understood a Police Scotland team of specialised officers is on the scene in a bid to bring the protesters down to the ground.

One of the climbers said: “In Scottish folklore, kelpies are water spirits which lure people to a watery grave. As the Scottish government continues to allow oil and gas licences to go ahead in Scotland, they’re leading us to the same fate.

The climate activists can be seen near the top of the Andy Scott sculpture. Pic: Contributed

“The land on which The Kelpies were built will be submerged underwater by 2050. Isn’t this a bit ironic?”

Another protester said: “The Kelpies is a monument to the horses and the people who’ve worked to develop our industry and agriculture to where it is today, yet the Scottish government is now leaving our oil workers without support for a fair transition to renewables.

“This means unemployment, insecurity and exploitation for workers as well as fossil-fuelled climate collapse. Horses powered our past and renewables power our future. Continuing fossil fuel extraction will power nothing but our death.”

This Is Rigged have vowed to "act up until the Scottish government stands up and vocally opposes all new oil and gas projects and funds a fair transition for oil workers”.

One Wednesday, protesters from the group staged blockades at the Ineos oil terminal in Grangemouth and also at Clydebank. Then on Friday there was another protest by activists outside the Grangemouth site with four people allegedly chaining themselves to an old washing machine to block traffic.

This week, police have arrested more than 30 campaigners for alleged breach of the peace and public order offences.