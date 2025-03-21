Climate activist jailed after 'terrifying' incident at Grangemouth Ineos plant

A climate change activist who caused “terror” by chaining himself to fragile pipes containing explosive hydrocarbons at a Grangemouth tanker terminal was jailed today.

Father-of-one Samual Griffiths, 49, a graphic designer, claimed he had committed "a pro-social crime".

However, he was told by a sheriff he had disregarded the safety of others pursuing his beliefs.

The incident, at the Ineos plant on July 29, 2023, was the second at the facility involving activists from protest group This is Rigged in 10 days.

The four were in court after being involved in an incident at the Ineos plant in July 2023, part of three weeks of action by the climate change action group across Scotland that summer. Pic: Michael Gillen

Prosecutor Lucy Clarke told Falkirk Sheriff Court that police carrying out patrols of the site realised that Griffiths and a fellow activist, Jack Rennie, 31, wearing climbing harnesses, had scaled a gate and climbed 20 to 30 feet onto pipework used to transport vapour round the plant.

Ms Clarke said: “They refused to come down and were told that police officers would be deployed to remove them and this was a risk to them and the officers.”

The pair were warned not to place weight on the pipes as they were not loadbearing.

Griffiths chained himself to one of the pipes, while Rennie put a chain round his neck and padlocked himself to a pipe.

Both had to be brought down by a police rope access team.

Griffiths, from Walthamstow, London, was found to be in possession of a heavy metal chain, a quantity of small flags, a rucksack of camping equipment, and a notebook with handwritten message in it that read: “I came here to do my bit to stop the flow of oil and highlight Grangemouth.”

The court heard that Rennie, from Sussex, had also taken part in the earlier invasion of the plant, on July 19, together with two further men, Lewis Conroy, 23, from Stirling, and Gregory Sculthorpe, 38, from Doncaster.

The court was told the trio had got into the plant and climbed onto the facility early in the morning as a tanker was arriving to collect petrol for Tesco – refusing to descend despite repeated requests from police and plant employees, risking causing damage to the pipes and the discharge of hazardous substances, and exposing the public to the risk of injury and harm.

Some of the group had jammed their feet into the gates before several ran into the facility.

Miss Clarke said the tanker driver was “terrified”.

All fuel-dispensing pumps at the plant were immediately shut down, and a supervisor tried to talk to Conroy, Rennie and Sculthorpe, as they began climbing up to a gantry, telling them the pipework was not suitable for their weight and warned them of high voltage cables nearby.

Miss Clarke said: “The pipes carry fuel. They rolled out a banner and began eating food they had brought.”

She added the supervisor noted the protestors “seemed relaxed” while the supervisor “was in fear for his own life and the lives of his colleagues”.

Police arrived and put a containment round the structures, and for several hours specialist officers tried to negotiate with the protestors. Rennie and Sculthorpe eventually came down, while Conroy had to be removed by rope access officers.

Conroy, when searched, was found to have a mobile telephone with him. The court heard mobiles are banned on the site because they pose an ignition risk.

All four men pleaded guilty on indictment to culpable and reckless endangerment.

Solicitor Ryan Sloan, for Rennie, said: “Despite the intentions and moral convictions of all four, they are very well aware these are serious matters.

“There was never any intention of causing danger to others.”

Jailing Griffiths for 16 months, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said that a social background report stated he did not regret his actions, and that he had an established pattern of offending that was escalating in seriousness.

She said: “Notwithstanding your beliefs, you disregarded the safety of others by ignoring the staff explaining the dangers you were placing them and others and yourselves in.”

The sheriff said he was on bail at the time of the offence.

She added: “In your case I'm satisfied there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Speaking of the incidents overall, the sheriff said: “An employee of Ineos told the accused the risk they were posing but they continued on.

“It is a dangerous place by virtue of what it is.

“If one is to fight for the greater good, the greater good includes compassion and care for your fellow man, for the general public, and this is terrifying. It would have been terrifying for the workers.”

Rennie, Conroy and Sculthorpe were placed on supervision for two years, and made subject to restriction of liberty orders for six months during which time they will be electronically tagged and subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew. Rennie and Sculthorpe were also sentenced to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, and Conroy 200 hours.

On the pubic benches, supporters of the accused clapped and jeered as Griffiths was handcuffed to a guard and led to the cells.

