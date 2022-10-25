Clear and 'present' danger as Hallglen birthday girl pins partner's head to the ground

Laura Mackie (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – pushing her to the ground, pinning her head to the ground and punching on the body to her injury – in Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk, on July 23.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3pm and the accused and the complainer went out into Falkirk to go shopping. They had gone to various pubs and bars with friends and were generally in high spirits.

"Then they engaged in a verbal argument at a bus stop in Newmarket Street. The accused tried to grab a bag from the complainer and threw her to the ground. She pushed her head down onto the grass.

Mackie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The complainer managed to break free and a taxi marshal who observed the incident called for help.”

Police attended the incident, which had been captured on CCTV, and Mackie told officers she wanted to speak to their “manager”.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling to her left arm around her elbow, but did not seek medical treatment.

It was stated she would be in favour of a non-harassment order to be in place against Mackie for as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “There is no relationship with this lady anymore, they had a short relationship at the time. It was the day before her birthday and they had been out buying presents.

"She remembers very little about what happened – the bag that was mentioned contained her birthday presents. She wanted her presents.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You have a limited record, but you have a previous assault to injury in a domestic context and that’s what this is, albeit against a different person.”

He made Mackie, 20 Mudale Court, Hallglen, subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she will have to remain in her home between 7pm and 5am for the next 68 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That means no Christmas nights out with your work or your family,” said Sheriff Harris. “You will be staying at home.”