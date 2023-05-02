News you can trust since 1845
Claws out: Bo'ness offender scratched man's face during angry encounter over relationship break up

An offender drunkenly went round to his former partner’s house and then scratched the face and neck of a neighbour who had intervened when he saw the two men arguing.

By Court Repotrer
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:32 BST

Drew Martin, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Deanfield Road, Bo’ness, on March 3.

Procurator fiscal Ann Orr said: “On the evening of March 3, the complainer was at home and received several phone calls from his ex partenr, the accused. He didn’t want to speak to him and ignored the phone calls.

"He was in his bed with his new partner when they were both awakened by the sound of smashing at the front door. The found the accused outside, heavily under the influence of alcohol.

Martin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtMartin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
"Refusing to leave he tried to speak to his ex partner. The man spoke to the accused, who was verbally abusive, shouting and swearing. A neighbour attended and saw the man and the accused were engaged in an argument.

"He attempted to persuade the accused to leave. The accused then became aggressive towards him and lashed out – scratching him to the face and neck. The accused then left the area while police were being contacted.”

The neighbour suffered scratches to his face and neck, but did not require any medical attention.

It was stated there had been a “significant breach of trust” between Martin and his ex.

The court heard it had been a “short relationship” and was now definitely over and Martin was said to be “ashamed and embarrassed” about appearing in court.

There was some discussion about a non-harassment order because both Martin and his former partner are employed in the same workplace.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Martin, 14 Redbrae Avenuen, Bo’ness, did have a previous conviction from four years ago regarding an offence of disorder.

She said: “I note the background to this matter and consider this likely to be an isolated incident.”

Martin was fined £110 and ordered to pay the neighbour he scratched £200 compensation at a rate of £10 per week.

Sheriff Michie did not feel a non-harassment order was required in this case.