Clarty Grangemouth offender urinated in police van and hurled vile racist abuse

Scott Thomson, 51, got into a row with his partner then went for walk to cool off and while he was out he claimed a shop gave him a damaged bottle of whisky which it could not sell.

He promptly downed the bottle and returned home to engage in a series of “unpleasant” offences which culminated in him hurling racist abused at a police officer and urinating in a police vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards a woman, racist remarks towards a police officer and urinating in a police vehicle – at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth and Falkirk Police Station on June 28 last year.

Thomson made racist remarks towards an officer and urinated in a police vehicle

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on January 20 this year.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10am and the witness and the accused were within her home. They had a minor argument and Mr Thomson has gone for a walk. At this time he was sober.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"About an hour later he returned to the address and appears to be under the influence of alcohol. Mr Thomson and the witness have continued to bicker over the course of the afternoon.

"At 4pm Mr Thomson continued to drink alcohol so the witness decided to leave the address and go for a walk. She has come back to the address and she asked him to leave. He refused and shouted ‘you’re a whore’ and called her a ‘cow’.

"Witnesses ushered him out of the front door of the address. While they were doing that he shouted ‘I’m going to come back and kill you’. The witness felt very threatened and scared, so she dialled 999.

"Police attended and found Mr Thomson in the common close in an intoxicated state. He stated he needed to use the bathroom and then urinated within the cage of the police van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He shouted ‘monkey’ at an officer, who felt deeply offended by this. Mr Thomson then went on to shout and swear and use homophobic language.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Thomson had become so drunk because he was offered a free bottle of whisky while he was out on his walk.

She said: “The bottle of whisky was damaged and could not be sold so he drank it.”

Sheriff John MacRitchie said: “Your record is a matter of some concern – there are quite a number of domestic convictions and offences of public disorder. However, there has been an absence of offending since 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are particularly unpleasant offences. Any form of racism is very serious – as is the sheer disgusting nature of urinating in a police vehicle. By the skin of your teeth you have avoided a significant custodial sentence.”