The incident happened around 12.10pm on Monday, 14 June, on Burnside Farm Road, between Alva and Fishcross, at the bridge over the River Devon.

The crash involved a Vauxhall van and a Honda Civic. The man driving the Honda Civic was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the van sustained minor injuries.

Constable Fraser Easton, from Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a black 4x4 vehicle, which is believed to have been in the area around the time of the crash and may have information which can assist our enquiries.

“We are asking anyone who was driving in that area last Monday and has any information or potential dashcam footage, to please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1455 of 14 June.”

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road crash in the Clackmannanshire area last week.