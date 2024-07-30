Civil engineering student, 18, engages in uncivil combat in Falkirk nightclub
Hayden McNab, 18, got a punch in while his opponent was down on the ground, but also got his t-shirt ripped in the process and earned a date in court for his trouble.
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – causing a disturbance engaging in a stand up fight – at XOXO nightclub, Princes Street, Falkirk on December 3 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 2.30am when the accused entered into a verbal altercation with the complainer, who thereafter chased the accused and both ended up in a struggle which saw the accused’s t-shirt get ripped.
"The complainer fell to the ground and while he was on the ground the accused punched the complainer before bouncers stepped in and separated the parties.”
The court heard McNab had no previous convictions and at the time of the offence was responding to “unwanted advances” being made to a “lady in his company”.
It was stated the fight the Herriot Watt civil engineering student got into was not “something he is proud of in any shape or form”.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It’s a real pity someone who is in university and has a job finds himself in court.”
She fined McNab, 231 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, £190 to be paid off in full within 28 days.