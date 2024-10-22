Church leaders apologise to victim of Falkirk priest's sexual assaults
The church also praised the courage of the man for reporting the crimes of Father Daniel Doherty and confirmed the Archdiocese had fully co-operated in the Police Scotland investigation.
Earlier in the year Father Doherty, a priest at St Francis Xavier’s Church in Falkirk, was arrested and charged in relation to sexual assault on a man in the Falkirk area.
Having pleaded guilty to the offence, Docherty, 61, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
The case was adjourned to November 26 to obtain a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment and Doherty was made subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offender register.
A spokesperson for the Archdiocese stated: “At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Father Daniel Doherty pleaded guilty to three counts of adult sexual assault which took place earlier this year.
“We wish to offer a profound apology to the person affected and we commend their courage in reporting it. When the allegations against Father Doherty were brought to the attention of the Archdiocese, he voluntarily withdrew from active ministry, and remains so, in line with the church’s published procedures.
“Those same procedures demonstrate the Church’s commitment to safeguarding and the protection of all within the church. The Archdiocese has co-operated fully in the investigation by Police Scotland.
“We commend those who have assisted in bringing this conduct to the notice of the church and civil authorities.”