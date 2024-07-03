Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial shoplifter and opportunistic thief will not be pinching goods or lurking in and around residential premises for a while after receiving a prison sentence for his catalogue of crimes.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan McInally, 45, had admitted a string of thefts over the last year, including stealing a quantity of alcohol from Aldi, Redbrae Road, Camelon on June 6 last year and from Sainsburys, Glasgow Road, Denny on May 30, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing property – a trolley frame and some gate keys – from residential premises in Broad Street, Denny on August 16, 2023 and attempting to break into Thomas Cuthell and Sons funeral directors in Broad Street, Denny on the same date.

It was stated McInally had stolen hundreds of pounds worth of goods during his most recent crime spree.

McInally was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 3.25am and the resident was sleeping in her downstairs flat when she heard noises in her back garden. She called the police and saw the accused in possession of her trolley frame.”

Around 20 minutes before that another resident in the same street heard noises in the back garden and saw McInally standing in the street, apparently intoxicated. When he was confronted, he said he had just for home from work.

The resident then checked the back garden and noticed the key for the garden gate was missing.

McInally ended his early hours thieving expedition in Broad Street by attempting to gain access to Cuthell and Sons funeral directors.

"It was 9am and staff arrived at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They saw the front door handle to the premises was missing – it was found nearby. On viewing CCTV they saw a male attempting to gain entry to the premises.”

When police caught up with McInally they recovered the garden gate keys and the trolley frame he had taken.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “There is an underlying problem here – these offences were committed at a time when he was in the grip of an alcohol and drug addiction.”