Chronic Larbert shoplifter caught trying to by-pass her electricity meter

Donna Gray’s dangerous handiwork could have had deadly consequences for her and other residents in the block – but it was just one of the myriad of offences the heroin addict had committed over the last three years.

Gray, 34, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a string of shoplifting offences. She also admitted assaulting a member of staff in Iceland, Cruickshank Court, Denny on December 12, 2019.

Most worryingly she had admitted culpably and recklessly placing a length of wire into her mains electricity supply causing risk to herself and residents in her block of flats in Bridge Crescent, Denny, on September 15, 2020.

Danielle MacDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received an anonymous call stating someone had seen sparks within the property at the accused’s home address. Upon attending police found the accused to have an electricity by pass cable in place, which was extremely dangerous.”

The court also heard that in the last few years Gray, 33 Elizabeth Avenue, Larbert, had stolen hundreds of pounds worth of goods from stores in the area and had also admitted failing to pay a taxi fare of £55.90 on June 6, 2022.

"She attempted to pay for it with a bank card,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “However, this was declined. She said she would pay by means of another bank card and exited the taxi and entered her address, but failed to return to the taxi.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I have before me eight separate cases which occurred between 2019 and 2022. You have been on remand but you never had a prison sentence imposed upon you.”

He sentenced Gray to 270 days in prison back dated to January 31 and placed her on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she attend drug treatment service.