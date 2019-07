Reports of children running across rail lines near Whitecross are being investigated by police.

Officers from British Transport Police joined colleagues from Falkirk to check for intruders on the tracks after what they called “worrying reports”.

A spokesman for East Scotland Transport Police urged parents to check on their children and give them the safety message.

He said: “Do you know where your children are? Please talk to them about railway safety, the dangers and not to go on the tracks.”