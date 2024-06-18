Child charged with fire raising offences following blaze at former Haggs transport firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have tracked down the young culprit they believe is responsible for setting a fire at a former transport firm site.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A child from Banknock has been charged in relation to the recent fire at Denny Tippers, Kilsyth Road, Haggs. Officers would like to thank the local community for their assistance with this enquiry.”

Denny Tipper Transport Ltd ceased operations in 2018.