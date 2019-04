Emergency services raced to a Camelon street after a car was deliberately set on fire.

The blue Chevrolet was torched in Carmuirs Avenue at around 1.15am this morning.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze. Police enquiries are ongoing.

Any information can be given to police by calling 101.

Details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.