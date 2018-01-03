Chef in hot water over racist gestures towards footballer

A chef who repeatedly made racist gestures at Falkirk FC’s black winger Myles Hippolyte was fined £450.

Dunfermline fan Robert Nellies (35) attended a clash between The Pars and the Bairns at Falkirk Stadium on October 7 last year and was spotted making “monkey gestures” towards Hippolyte several times.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today, Nellies pled guilty to the racially aggravated breach of the peace.

Nellies, Galletly Road, Dunfermline, was said to earn £1000-a-month as a chef, so could pay a financial penalty.

Imposing the fine, Sheriff Michael Fletcher said: “I hope you now realise how silly this was.”