Chef got things cooking in the bedroom with class A drug

An “incorrigible” chef admitted possessing a class A drug which he used to stimulate himself during sex.

Luciano Nonato (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to possession of 4.07 grams, or £400 worth, of methylamphetamine – a stimulant from the amphetamine family – in Mandela Avenue, Falkirk, on July 24 last year.

The court heard Nonato, who had been leading a “chaotic lifestyle” had a health check up which had been a wake up call for him and was no longer taking the drug, which he said improves his sexual performance and enjoyment.

Sheriff Derek Livingston, who stated Nonato’s attitude to the drug had been “incorrigible”, said: “This was quite a high amount of the drug and is your second conviction with this drug in question.”

Nonato, 151 Wallace Street, Falkirk, was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within four months.