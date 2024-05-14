Cheating Grangemouth offender's violent actions left his own partner with a bloody head wound

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A domestic offender’s cheating ways led to violent confrontations with his partner including one which saw left her with a bleeding head wound.

Conor Reid, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was threatening towards his partner at an address in Randyford Street, Falkirk from April 4, 2019, to November 24, 2023.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The couple had been in an on/off relationship for around five years which came to an end in November 2023. During the course of the relationship the accused had been cheating on her with multiple women and she confronted him about it on numerous occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Two years into their relationship she notice he became abusive towards her. He would call her a ‘whore’, a ‘skank’, a ‘slut’ and a ‘bad mum’.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

"She recalls him doing this on a regular basis and he would often shout it right in her face. She became aware he was involved in another relationship with another female. An argument has started and the accused has pushed her backwards, causing her to fall and bang her head on a bedside table, causing her head to bleed.

"She had no recollection of what happened after that. On another occasion he has grabbed her by the shoulders and tried to move her out of the way.

"As a result of this both have ended up on the bed with the accused on top of her. The accused has then pushed her into a wall causing her to bang her head.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It’s a very self-centred report. It’s all about him – there’s not any acknowledgement about the damage his behaviour has caused his partner.

"He assaulted someone to the point they were bleeding from their head.”

She noted Reid, 77 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, had subjected the woman to his abusive behaviour over a “long period of time” and placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.