Cheat battered after being caught in bed with two strangers at Falkirk hotel

A woman lost her temper and battered her partner after catching him in bed with two strangers.

Shannon Burns (25) turned violent after making the discovery at the Castings Hotel, Castings Avenue, Falkirk.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Burns admitted the assaults she committed on June 29 last year. He friend Marinanne Easton (25) also admitted the offences.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “When the complainer got to the front door he was approached by Burns, who grabbed hold of him and pushed him against the door and began to punch on the head repeatedly.

“Easton joined in punching and kicking the complainer and this was witnessed by staff at the homeless accommodation. Police were contacted and traced Burns and Easton, who were still at the Castings.

“Officers tried to calm things down but were unable to do that. Burns punched a police officer on the head and was trying to get away as they were trying to arrest her. Easton grabbed hold of the officer as Burns punched him.

“Both the accused were described as aggressive.”

Lynn Swan said Burns had been in a relationship with the complainer for 18 months before this incident.

She said: “He had been lying to her about where he had been and she found him in a state of undress with two other females she didn’t know. It was her reaction to seeing him in that state – she was under the cloud of intoxication.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I understand why she might have been upset with her partner, but it doesn’t explain why she behaved in that way with the police. It doesn’t give her the right to kick the police.”

Burns, 206 Haugh Street, Bainsford, who Sheriff Livingston identified as the “main instigator” of the offences, was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 108 hours unpaid work within six months.

Easton, 36 Tiree Place, Glen Village, was admonished.