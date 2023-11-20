Cheaper option: Falkirk offender chooses police station cell over £64 a night hotel
Bryan Muir, 38, was sleeping on his couch when officers arrived and told him he must stay the night at a hotel. Not having any cash and with a room costing £64 for one night, he quickly let them know what he thought about that idea.
Muir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Forth Wynd, Falkirk, and in a police vehcile en route to Falkirk Police Station on February 24.
Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “It was 8.30pm when police attended. The accused was there and was intoxicated. He agreed to leave the address and be taken by police to a hotel to stay the night.
"When the hotel asked for payment of £64 he said to police officers ‘let me get this straight I have to pay £64 because of you’.”
He lost his temper and began swearing at officers, calling them “cheeky”.
When he was told he would be arrested if he did not calm down he stated “Well lift me then” and again swore at police.
While he was being taken to his new night time accommodation at Falkirk Police Station, Muir hit his head off the inside of the police vehicle cell cage.
When he arrived his aggression continued. After he was taken down to the floor by officers he referred to them as “bullies”.
Injured during the struggle he was subsequently taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he shouted and swore at other patients.
Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “He had an argument with his wife and had left to go to the pub to drink alcohol. He went home and spoke to a social worker over the phone and it was the social worker who called the police.
"He was lying asleep on the couch and the police decided he would be better staying at a hotel. He didn’t have any money and the matter degenerated quite quickly from there.”
Sheriff Craig Harris placed Muir, 14 Forth Wynd, Falkirk, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home between 8pm and 7am for the next 54 days.