'Chaotic' Camelon offender pinched cosmetics
Mary Laird (26) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics from Well Pharmacy, Carron Centre, Ronades Road, Carron, on November 30, 2020.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 7:48 am
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Laird, 3 Abercrombie Street, Camelone, was having difficulties with the bus service and was “doing everything she could to get here”.
Sheriff Derek Livingston noted from the report Laird’s life was “chaotic” and her non appearance seemed to be another “example of the chaos”.
He continued the case until January 20.