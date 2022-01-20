'Chaotic' Camelon offender pinched cosmetics

Mary Laird (26) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics from Well Pharmacy, Carron Centre, Ronades Road, Carron, on November 30, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 7:48 am

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Laird, 3 Abercrombie Street, Camelone, was having difficulties with the bus service and was “doing everything she could to get here”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted from the report Laird’s life was “chaotic” and her non appearance seemed to be another “example of the chaos”.

Laird stole a quantity of cosmetics from Well Pharmacy in the Carron Centre, Carron

He continued the case until January 20.

