Chance for man to continue with progress on court order

Darren McCracken has been given a chance to keep up his current good progress with a community payback order.

The 42-year-old, of 26 Pilrig Street, Edinburgh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having previously admitted that on July 7 last year at Garrison Place, Falkirk he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that he engaged in a fight.

The court heard McCracken had been making progress with his hours of unpaid work on an outstanding community payback order.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher deferred sentence to July 12 for McCracken to be of good behaviour and for a community payback progress report.