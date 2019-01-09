CCTV in Stenhousemuir street catches hooded vandal trying to smash car window

A hooded vandal was caught on CCTV trying to smash a car window in Stenhousemuir.

Police are now investigating the early morning incident, which saw what is thought to have been a spark plug being launched at a parked vehicle in Muirfield Road.

The security camera caught the culprit in action shorly after 9am yesterday (Tuesday).

Fortunately, the glass didn’t shatter.

Officers are also looking into another reported vandalism at the same address, during which the tyres of a car and a van were slashed in the early hours of Tuesday, January 1.

Anyone who has information relating to either of these crimes can contact police via 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.