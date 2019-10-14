CCTV footage released by police investigating Camelon robbery

Police investigating a robbery at a Camelon newsagents have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 14, when a man entered the Central Perk shop, known locally as Bobby Roy’s, and threatened a staff member before making off with a sum of cash.

Nobody was injured and officers have launched a thorough investigation into what happened.

As part of their ongoing inquiries, officers are keen to speak to the man in the footage as they believe he may have information to assist the investigation.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, with dark coloured eyes and eyebrows and had a gaunt face. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and a black baseball cap.

Detective Constable Ciaran Payne of Falkirk CID said: “Since this robbery took place we have been pursuing various lines of enquiry and we are hoping that by releasing this footage someone may recognise this man.

“We’re eager to speak with him as he may be able to help the investigation and would ask anyone who can help identify and trace him, to get in contact with officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2807 of September 14. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.