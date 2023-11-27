News you can trust since 1845
CCTV footage issues at Falkirk Sheriff Court delay sentence for violent female duo

Two offenders who attacked a woman so badly they placed her life in jeopardy appeared for sentencing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
By Court Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 07:55 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 07:55 GMT
However, no sentence could be passed on Caroline Gray, 42, or Jessica Stevenson, 31, because CCTV footage of the attack – which happened in Mill Street, Alloa on April 8, 2022 – was not available for Sheriff Maryam Labaki to view due to technical issues.

The charges stated Gray and Stevenson, of 31 Gaberston Avenue, Alloa, knocked the woman to the ground, pinned her there and repeatedly seized her body and dragged her along the ground.

They then repeatedly kicked her on the head and body to her injury and “danger to life”.

Gray and Stevens' actions were captured on CCTV but the footage was unable to be played at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Gray and Stevens' actions were captured on CCTV but the footage was unable to be played at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The prosecution made a number of attempts to play a disc which contained video evidence of the assault, but it did not work.

Due to the CCTV footage being unavailable to view in the court Sheriff Labaki was forced to adjourn proceedings to December 5.