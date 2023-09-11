News you can trust since 1845
CCTV footage captured Grangemouth machete man waving his weapons around in car park

An offender went out to his vehicle in a local car park, opened the boot and then pulled out a large machete.
By Court Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Peter McAuley, 34, then proceeded to wave the weapon around while holding a knife in his other hand.

Unfortunately for him a witness saw him with the weapons and the incident was also captured on CCTV.

McAuley appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of offensive weapons – a machete and a knife – in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on May 19.

McAuley's actions were captured on CCTV (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)McAuley's actions were captured on CCTV (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7pm and the witness who worked within the hostel contacted the police. They saw the accused attend at the back of a motor vehicle in the car park and remove a large machete.

"He was waving it in his left hand and had what looked like a small knife in his other hand. He then placed the knife in his pocket and returned the machete to the boot of his motor vehicle.”

McAuley then left area.

The incident was captured on CCTV – the footage of which Sheriff Alison Michie wanted to get a look at to see in what manner McAuley was waving the machete around.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland agreed that would be a good idea, adding: “He doesn’t use it against anyone and doesn’t use it in an aggressive manner.”

Sheriff Michie deferred sentence on McAuley, 174 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, until September 28 so she could view the CCTV footage for herself.