CCTV footage captured Grangemouth machete man waving his weapons around in car park

Peter McAuley, 34, then proceeded to wave the weapon around while holding a knife in his other hand.

Unfortunately for him a witness saw him with the weapons and the incident was also captured on CCTV.

McAuley appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of offensive weapons – a machete and a knife – in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on May 19.

McAuley appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of offensive weapons – a machete and a knife – in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on May 19.

McAuley's actions were captured on CCTV (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7pm and the witness who worked within the hostel contacted the police. They saw the accused attend at the back of a motor vehicle in the car park and remove a large machete.

"He was waving it in his left hand and had what looked like a small knife in his other hand. He then placed the knife in his pocket and returned the machete to the boot of his motor vehicle.”

McAuley then left area.

The incident was captured on CCTV – the footage of which Sheriff Alison Michie wanted to get a look at to see in what manner McAuley was waving the machete around.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland agreed that would be a good idea, adding: “He doesn’t use it against anyone and doesn’t use it in an aggressive manner.”