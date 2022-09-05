CCTV footage captured Camelon teen out after curfew
A teenage offender was caught breaking her curfew in a Falkirk town centre pub after she reported an alleged assault on her boyfriend to police.
Rachel Dunlop (18) told officers about the incident and they later viewed CCTV images during their investigation – only to see her in the bar outwith her curfew hours.
Dunlop appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching her 7pm to 7am curfew at the Newmarket Bar, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk on July 22.
Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “It was 11.30pm and the accused reported her boyfriend had been assaulted in the Newmarket Bar while out drinking.”
When officers subsequently viewed CCTV footage they saw Dunlop was in the bar at the time – breaching her curfew conditions.
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Dunlop, 84 Hamilton Street, Camelon on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she attend mental health services and alcohol services.