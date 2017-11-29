Caused ex partner fear

A man followed, observed and repeatedly contacted his ex-partner to such an extent he placed her in a state of fear and alarm.

John McMurdo (47), 19 Tinian Crescent, Newmills, Fife, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the offence he committed between May 10 and July 28 in various locations, including Ewing Way, Larbert and Asda in Stenhousemuir. The case was adjourned until December 14 for reports.