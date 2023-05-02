News you can trust since 1845
Caught: Young thug assaulted two children in Grangemouth public park and stole their bikes

Grangemouth and Braes community police have collared a youngster in connection with an incident which saw 12 and 15-year-old children assaulted and their bicycles then stolen.

By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:25 BST

The incident happened on Monday, May 1, in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Grangemouth and Braes community police conducted enquiries, with the youth responsible being identified and arrested. He

will be reported for the crimes, along with further disorder-related offences committed during the evening in Grangemouth.

The youngster was arrested by community police in connection with assaults and theftsThe youngster was arrested by community police in connection with assaults and thefts
“The community police thank the public for their assistance.”