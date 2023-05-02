Caught: Young thug assaulted two children in Grangemouth public park and stole their bikes
Grangemouth and Braes community police have collared a youngster in connection with an incident which saw 12 and 15-year-old children assaulted and their bicycles then stolen.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:25 BST
The incident happened on Monday, May 1, in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Grangemouth and Braes community police conducted enquiries, with the youth responsible being identified and arrested. He
will be reported for the crimes, along with further disorder-related offences committed during the evening in Grangemouth.
“The community police thank the public for their assistance.”