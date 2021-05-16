Caught with heroin in Hallglen during lockdown
A heroin addict was caught in possession of the class A drug on two occasions during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 12:48 pm
Tracy Hoggan (54) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug at her home on June 28 last year and in Alexander Avenue, in The Bog area of Falkirk on February 11 this year.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Hoggan, 47 Calder Place, Hallglen until June 10 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment to be carried out.