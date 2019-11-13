Caught with £180 of heroin in Camelon

Police officers were initially concerned for a woman’s wellbeing when they stopped her in the street but soon found out she was holding two packets of heroin.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Theresa Martin (42) admitted being in possession of the class A drug in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on February 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “It was 9.35am and police officers on moblie patrol saw the accused and had concerns for her because she was slouched over, slurring her words and unsteady on her feet.

“She was detained and searched and found to be in possession of two plastic bags of brown powder which turned out to be heroin with a street value of £180.”

Martin, of no fixed abode, had been placed on a community payback order for that offence, but had not been complying with it.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told her: “You have been given several opportunities to carry out this order, but you haven’t taken them.”

He revoked the order and jailed Martin for three months back dated to October 17.