Caught supplying £1000 of cannabis in Bonnybridge

A middle aged first offender was caught with around a grand of cannabis at his home address.

Gerard Johnston (51) who had never been in any kind of trouble with the law before, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug at 37 Spence Street, Bonnybridge between October 23 and October 31 last year.

The 66 grams of cannabis had a street value of between £690 to £1000.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You pled guilty to supplying this class B drug over a period of time. The amount of the drug was very significant and this was at least to some extend a commercial enterprise on your part.”

Johnston was fined £800 and ordered to pay it off at £25 per week.