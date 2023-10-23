News you can trust since 1845
Caught on camera: Visitor smuggles in 20 illegal items for inmate at Polmont YOI

An attempt to smuggle 20 SIM cards into Polmont Young Offenders Institution was foiled when eagle-eye staff noticed CCTV footage of a visitor passing a suspect package to an inmate.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Lauren Duffy, 26, received a package of SIM cards through the post and was supposedly “leaned upon” to deliver the items to an inmate at the YOI.

During her subsequent visit, a fight broke out between two inmates and staff became suspicious this may have been a distraction to draw attention away from something else.

After reviewing CCTV footage they saw the exchange being made and took relevant action.

Duffy smuggled 20 SIM cards into Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Duffy smuggled 20 SIM cards into Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Duffy had pleaded guilty to passing 20 SIM cards to an inmate at Polmont YOI on March 20 last year.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.45pm and the accused was within the visiting room at Polmont YOI. Two prisoners started a fight in the visiting room and staff were distracted trying to separate the fight.

"Staff suspected the fight may have been a distraction technique and reviewed CCTV.”

They noticed Duffy passing a package to an inmate and after investigating the matter found it contained 20 SIM cards.

Duffy told police she had received the package through the post.

The court heard she fully accepted her guilt for the offence and had no previous convictions.

It was stated she is a vulnerable person with “low intelligence” and “learning difficulties” who suffers from anxiety. It was claimed she was “leaned upon by other parties” to deliver the package and she “foolishly” did so.

Duffy was said to be pregnant and due to give birth in April next year.

Sheriff Alison Michie took account of the circumstances and the fact Duffy, Flat 1,1, 17 Duffus Street, Glasgow, was a first offender and placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.

She was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home between 7pm and 7am for the next 11 weeks.

Duffy was also banned from visiting anyone in prison in Scotland for the next 12 months.