Caught in Falkirk while paying for petrol for stolen car

A chancer was pinched by police after he actually got out and paid for petrol for the stolen car he was travelling in.

Cameron Ferguson (28) was travelling as a passenger in the vehicle, which had been taken less than hour before from Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead. Police caught up with him as he was paying for fuel at a local petrol station.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ferguson, Flat 182, 30 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow, had pled guilty to reset of a motor vehicle on November 14, 2018.

The court heard the vehicle in question was stolen at 3.45am and some 45 minutes later, witnesses saw the accused in the passenger seat of the stolen car while it was parked at a service station.

Ferguson then got out and paid for petrol.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Well, at least he paid for the petrol.”

The sheriff noted Ferguson had quite a long record of crimes of dishonesty and was in fact currently serving a custodial sentence for another matter.

He sentenced Ferguson to 140 days in prison to be served consecutively to his current sentence.

In Scottish Law reset is the dishonest possession of goods obtained by another, by way of theft, robbery, fraud or embezzlement, in the knowledge the goods were obtained that way. Reset is also being privy to the retention of dishonestly obtained property – in the case of Ferguson, it was his knowledge that he was travelling in a stolen vehicle.