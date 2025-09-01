Caught by Kelpie: Police dog finds Forth Valley assault suspect cowering in bushes under bridge

By James Trimble
Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:03 BST
A canine cop’s dogged persistence paid off when she tracked down a suspect in connection with an assault.

Top police dog Kelpie’s talents were called upon following the incident, which happened last week.

Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “When a man was seriously assaulted in Stirling PD Kelpie was deployed to trace the suspect. After over an hour of searching she found him hiding, lying in undergrowth, 20 feet below bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Kelpies’ human partner then called in Forth Valley officers and the man was arrested.”

Another great collar for PD Kelpie (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Another great collar for PD Kelpie (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice