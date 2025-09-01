Caught by Kelpie: Police dog finds Forth Valley assault suspect cowering in bushes under bridge
A canine cop’s dogged persistence paid off when she tracked down a suspect in connection with an assault.
Top police dog Kelpie’s talents were called upon following the incident, which happened last week.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “When a man was seriously assaulted in Stirling PD Kelpie was deployed to trace the suspect. After over an hour of searching she found him hiding, lying in undergrowth, 20 feet below bridge.
"Kelpies’ human partner then called in Forth Valley officers and the man was arrested.”