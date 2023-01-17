Caught between two roundabouts: Bail breacher out and about in Falkirk after curfew

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police were contacted at 7.15pm about an intoxicated male walking along the road. They found the accused under the influence of alcohol and he told them he didn’t really know where he was.

“He had train tickets in his possession and said “I was trying to make my own way home – I just didn’t know where I was exactly’.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Higgins’ “fairly lengthy record of offending” and the fact he had breached his bail orders three times in a short period of time.

Police officers found Higgins wandering intoxicated on a road between two roundabouts