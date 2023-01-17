Caught between two roundabouts: Bail breacher out and about in Falkirk after curfew
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Patrick Higgins, 39, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions on the A801, Falkirk, between Bowhouse Roundabout and Lathallan Roundabout on May 13 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police were contacted at 7.15pm about an intoxicated male walking along the road. They found the accused under the influence of alcohol and he told them he didn’t really know where he was.
“He had train tickets in his possession and said “I was trying to make my own way home – I just didn’t know where I was exactly’.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Higgins’ “fairly lengthy record of offending” and the fact he had breached his bail orders three times in a short period of time.
She placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his 372 Bellshill Road, Motherwell home between 8pm abd 7am for the next 11 weeks.