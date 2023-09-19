News you can trust since 1845
Caught after curfew: Camelon teenager was out and about at Falkirk town centre pub

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Rachel Dunlop, 19, had previously admitted breaching her 7pm to 7am bail curfew.
By Couirt Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 08:39 BST
She was caught out at the Newmarket Bar, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk on July 22 last year.

The court heard reports on Dunlop, 84 Hamilton Street, Camelon, was required from social work and a psychiatrist.

Sheriff Alison Michie revoked the existing community payback order and placed Dunlop on a structured deferred sentence until December 14 and asked for a report on her progress during that time.