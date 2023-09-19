Caught after curfew: Camelon teenager was out and about at Falkirk town centre pub
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Rachel Dunlop, 19, had previously admitted breaching her 7pm to 7am bail curfew.
By Couirt Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 08:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
She was caught out at the Newmarket Bar, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk on July 22 last year.
The court heard reports on Dunlop, 84 Hamilton Street, Camelon, was required from social work and a psychiatrist.
Sheriff Alison Michie revoked the existing community payback order and placed Dunlop on a structured deferred sentence until December 14 and asked for a report on her progress during that time.