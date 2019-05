Police have launched an investigation after thieves stole money and a sat-nav from two vehicles in Dennyloanhead.

The passenger window of a white Mercedes Vitto van was smashed, while the driver’s window of a black Nissan Qashqai was also forced open.

Both incidents took place in Lind Place some time between 6pm on Thursday, May 23 and 8.45am the next morning.

Information connected to either of these break-ins can be given to police via 101.