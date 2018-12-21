Case against bus driver not proven after death of Stenhousemuir woman

A bus driver has been cleared of causing the death of a Stenhousemuir woman by careless driving.

William Ramsay (49) went on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with driving without due care and attention on the city’s Montrose Street on October 28, 2017.

The single decker First bus hit Ailsa Gosman (47), of Jamieson Avenue, who died from her injuries.

Mr Ramsay denied causing her death by driving carelessly and today Sheriff Ian Miller found the case against him not proven.

Miss Gosman was hit by the bus that had turned from George Street in to Montrose Street while she crossed.

The incident occurred at around 6.20pm on the Saturday.

In evidence Mr Ramsay said he did not see Miss Gosman and would have reacted if he had.

The sheriff said Mr Ramsay gave his evidence “honestly and with a high degree of candour” and said “he did what was appropriate in the circumstances”.

Tributes to Miss Gosman following news of her death described her as an “amazing person with a big heart”.

Another person commented: “The world has been a better place for having Ailsa in it.”