Cars stolen from Falkirk car wash and Redding street

Police in Falkirk are investigating the thefts of two cars over the weekend.

A Ford Mondeo parked in Wholequarter Avenue, Redding was taken some time between 2am and 11am on Saturday.

Thieves also made off with a Nissan Micra from Splash Carwash in High Station Road in Falkirk shortly after 10pm on Sunday.

Two men were captured on CCTV shining torches into the vehicle before forcing their way in and driving off.

Officers believe the two incidents may be linked.

Motorists have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

Information relating to either theft can be passed on to police on 101.