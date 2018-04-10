Cars stolen from Falkirk and Camelon streets

Two cars were stolen from residential areas in Falkirk and Camelon last weekend.

Police are investigating the theft of a Mercedes A180 from an address in Falkirk’s Westfield Street between Friday night and Saturday morning.

A Nissan Juke was then taken from Mariner Drive, Camelon some time between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Officers have appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in either of these areas to help with their investigations.

Sergeant David Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was a theft of a vehicle from Westfield Street in Falkirk between 9.30pm on Friday, April 6 and 7.30am on Saturday, April 7.

“A black Mercedes A180 saloon was taken from outside the front of a house. It is not known how entry was made into the vehicle.

“There was no damage to the vehicle so it is unclear how exactly it was taken.”

Sgt Bellingham continued: “A grey Nissan Juke which was parked outside the front window of a property in Mariner Drive in Camelon was stolen between 11pm on Sunday, April 8 and Monday 9am on Monday, April 9.

“The owner woke up the next day to find the vehicle wasn’t there and the keys were missing from the front door lock.

“We would urge vehicle owners to ensure keys are kept in a secure location and are not easily visible or accessible from the outside of a property.

“If anyone has information relating to either of these thefts, please contact police on 101.”

Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.