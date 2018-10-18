Carronshore woman’s violent attempt to ‘sort things out’

Stacey Stanage (32) assaulted a woman, pushing her and grabbing her by the neck in Skaithmuir Crescent, Carronshore.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stanage, 37 Skaithmuir Crescent, Carronshore, admitted the offence she committed on July 20.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She does accept she went round to the property and does accept she carried out the things she pled guilty to, but there was some justice meted out on her afterwards.”

The court heard Stanage herself was attacked and injured at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “This is always a risk if you go round to someone’s house to ‘sort things out’.”

Stanage was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 160 hours unpaid work within six months.