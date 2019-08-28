Carronshore woman in court after defrauding DWP out of £7000

A woman has admitted defrauding the DWP out of £7000.

Sharon Donnelly (43), 45 Kincardine Road, Carronshore, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to knowingly failing to tell officials she was in full-time work and received Carer’s Allowance she wasn’t entitled to between between December 2014 and June 2018.

Her defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that Donnelly had suffered a number of bereavements when she moved into full-time employment, which included the death of her father.

The court also heard she was “remorseful” and felt “ashamed of her behaviour”.

Donnelly was ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work.