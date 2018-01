Jade Makarewicz (22) assaulted a woman in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, walking towards her and then seizing her by the hair until she fell to the ground.

Makarewicz, 41 Main Street, Carronshore, admitted the offence she committed on September 16 last year.

Sheriff John Mundy ordered Makarewicz, who has a ten-month-old child, to complete 45 hours unpaid work within three months.