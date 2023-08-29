Carronshore teenager caught with large number of indecent images of children
James Campbell, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to taking – or permitting to be taken or made – indecent photographs of children at his 28 Bruce Crescent, Carronshore home on June 2 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Campbell on a three-year supervised community payback order and gave him 200 hours of unpaid work to complete within 12 months.
Placed on the sex offenders register, Campbell was ordered to stay in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months.