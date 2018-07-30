Carronshore offender told police he would dig up their dead families and have sex with them

It was a New Year’s Day to forget for police officers who arrested a man who called them prostitutes and threatened to kill their children and have sex with their dead families.

Alexander Reid (26) was taken into custody at Storm nightclub and, having already struggled with officers there, things went from bad to worse when he arrived at the police station.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid had already pled guilty to a number of offences, including damaging property in Garden Terrace, Falkirk, resisting arrest at Storm, Meadow Street, Falkirk and shouting, swearing and uttering homophobic and offensive remarks at Falkirk Police Station on January 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham MacLachlan said: “It was New Year’s Day at Storm nightclub and attempts were made to calm the accused down, but he refused to do that. He was arrested and struggled with police.

“It was quite a fierce struggle – he rips the watch off a police officer’s wrist, breaking the strap. He is taken to the police station and doesn’t stop his aggressive behaviour.

“He is saying things like ‘I will rip your face off’ and ‘I’m to kill all your families and your children’.”

He also threatened to dig police officers’ dead family members and have sex with them, called one officer “baldly” and another “speccy” and referred to female officers as “prostitutes”.

The court heard Reid had difficulties with alcohol misuse and illicit drug misuse.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You’ve been given all sorts of opportunities, but I’m no longer prepared to give you them.”

Reid, 36 Webster Avenue, Carronshore, was sentenced to 208 days in prison.